Delhi’s Saket Metro station closed due to waterlogging

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry to Saket Metro station on Tuesday afternoon due to waterlogging at the underground station after incessant rainfall in several parts of the Capital.

While the station has been closed for commuters, DMRC officials said that operations on the Yellow line (Samaypur Badli -HUDA city centre) have not been affected.

DMRC tweeted, “Service Update Trains are currently not stopping at Saket Metro station. Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on entire Yellow Line.”

The closing of the station led to chaos outside the gates. Several commuters posted photographs of the situation outside the Metro station. There was massive waterlogging reported in the area outside the station as well.

DMRC officials said that no other station on the Yellow Line is closed as of now. It will take some time before entry and exit will be allowed at the station.