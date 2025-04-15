Delhi: VHP holds protest in Gokalpuri over murder

Delhi Police on Monday blocked several leaders of a right-wing organisation from reaching a sit-in protest held by the group over alleged police “inaction” in a murder case involving a 19-year-old Hindu man killed by two Muslim men in Gokalpuri, northeast Delhi. Protesters in Gokalpuri on Monday. (HT Photo)

On April 7, Himanshu alias Chiku was stabbed to death by Shahrukh Khan, 19, and Sahil Khan, 22, all residents of Sanjay Colony. The two were arrested the same day and charged with murder. Police said Himanshu was targeted for allegedly stalking a 16-year-old girl who is related to the accused and that the killing was motivated by this dispute. The accused told police that they attacked Himanshu because he was “stalking” their sister.

Despite heavy police barricading, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members staged a “Virat Hukkaar Sabha” in Gokalpuri. Delhi state secretary Surendra Gupta urged locals to “unite” and “hunt for their safety.”

A VHP member told HT, “We learned Himanshu was tortured and killed. The government and police don’t listen to us. I had to walk two kilometres to reach here.”

Police said teams were sent to Sanjay Colony and nearby localities in Gokalpuri. “There was no permission given for the program. So security was deployed to ensure no tensions arise in the area...” a police officer said.

Ashish Mishra, DCP (northeast), said nobody was detained. He refused to comment further on the matter.

VHP leader Preet Sirohi and Hindu Raksha Dal Delhi chief Pinky Choudhary were prevented from entering the area. Sirohi claimed on X that he was put under house arrest, while Choudhary said police stopped him at the Delhi-UP border and later detained him briefly at Shastri Park.

Speaking at the Sabha, Gupta said, “We had to struggle to reach here. Pinky bhaiya and Preet Sirohi couldn’t make it. I appeal to Hindu youth to unite and not fall prey. If someone hunts you, hunt them back. VHP will provide legal and financial aid.”

He accused the Delhi Police of failing the victim’s family. “Only two arrests? The entire family should be jailed,” he said. Gupta also lashed out at political leaders for “using Hindu slogans for power, only to abandon them later.”

A senior police officer said no protester was detained. “We only restricted entry to maintain law and order. Many still reached the site and marched,” the officer said. At least 40-50 police personnel were deployed in Gokalpuri, with barricades set up to block outsiders.