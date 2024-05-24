 Delhiwale: Into a bookseller’s soul | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhiwale: Into a bookseller’s soul

ByMayank Austen Soofi
May 24, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Delhi's Paharganj once had many bookstores, now only Jacksons Books remains with a rich selection of books in various languages. Deepak Dialani shares his preferences and experiences.

Delhi’s backpackers’ district of Paharganj had many bookstores, each crammed with hundreds of used books. Many of those well-thumbed paperbacks would bear origins of exotic lands, often left by international travellers passing through Paharganj on way to Manali, Benares or Goa. All the shops are now history except for one. Jacksons Books is the only place in the capital to have a rich selection of books in French, German, Japanese, Hebrew, Italian, Spanish, alongside English and Hindi. Deepak Dialani, who founded the shop in 1996, agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Deepak Dialani, who founded the Jacksons Books shop in Paharga in 1996 (HT Photo)
Deepak Dialani, who founded the Jacksons Books shop in Paharga in 1996 (HT Photo)

Your favourite qualities in a person.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Anybody who is polite, wise and pure of heart—like my muhboli sister Sangeeta Gupta. I also like people to be devoted to their family. Just as I am to wife Neena and daughter Irshita.

Your idea of happiness.

Watching cricket in a cricket stadium.

Where would you like to live?

Any crowded mohalla with good neighbours and many people to talk to.

Your favourite prose authors.

Crime fiction writer Surender Mohan Pathak is my no. 1 novelist. Ved Prakash Sharma is also good. Datt Bharti used to write samajik novels, and lived nearby, in Gole Market.

Your favourite poets.

Kumar Vishwas, Munawwar Rana, Imran Pratapgarhi, Rahat indori, Shailesh Lodha and Samapt Saral.

Your favourite heroes in fiction.

Vimal Kumar Khanna, a character in Surender Mohan Pathak novels. He has negative shades… but then he was a victim of time and circumstances.

Your heroes/heroines in real life

My sister Sundri and my brother Ashwani raised me after our father died. I was then 10.

Your favourite names.

Any name starting with letter ‘D,’ like mine! I also like names starting with ‘S,’ because this was the alphabet that Khera sir, my English language teacher in the school, would ask us to write repeatedly to improve our handwriting.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

Customers’ misbehaviour. Once a foreign tourist punched me on the face and my nose started to bleed. I was refusing to give him his desired discount. I forgave him.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhiwale: Into a bookseller’s soul
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On