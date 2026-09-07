A rain puddle is lying on the stone floor of Fatehpuri Masjid, this evening here in Old Delhi. The rain had stopped some hours ago. In the unmoving water stands one of the mosque’s domes, upside down. The actual tower is somewhere above. Now a bare foot enters the frame from one side, see photo. Delhiwale: Passions of Dilli rains, in inversion

This is the final and an intense spell of the year’s monsoon. There is little point in romanticising Delhi’s rain. It floods roads, stalls traffic, enters homes, sometimes bringing along sewage-contaminated water. Last week, rainwater entered a part of the airport. Yet, the rain also leaves behind puddles, sometimes just a thin film of water on paved ground, enough to catch a reflection. Collected here are such scenes from rainy days across the city, when puddles show Delhi life prettily upside down while themselves going about the business of breeding fever-causing mosquitoes.

At D Block in Connaught Place’s Inner Circle, a Sunday morning cricket tournament is carrying on in the rain. The plaza has a shallow film of water spread across the paving. The wickets are yellow. Their reflection stands complete in the water, alongside the blurred reflections of the players. A batsman swings his bat as two players run towards the ball. Above them, rain is falling through the tree leaves. Below them, for a few moments, the cricket match is being played a second time.

Further ahead in the Inner Circle, CP’s white colonial-era columns rise from the colonnade’s boundary and descend again into the shallow water of the plaza, their reflections stretching as far as the columns themselves. For once, nobody is walking through the corridor. There are only the columns and the rain, with our good old CP standing twice, see other photo.

Outside Ajmeri Gate, near New Delhi railway station, plastic bags and a discarded paper cup are floating in dirty brown rainwater that is stinking of urine. Beneath them appears the reflection of the centuries-old gateway, its stone battlements descending towards the discarded cup.

In Khan Market’s front lane, baarish has turned words around. The white lettering of a bookshop sign appears upside down in a muddy puddle, some letters complete, others interrupted by bubbles and footprints.

In Bhogal bazar, a battery rickshaw and its driver appear entirely in reflection. The wheels, seat and the shade hang upside down. A stone has been placed in the water for pedestrians to step on while making their way across.

The aforementioned Fatehpuri Masjid has another noteworthy reflection. The vast courtyard has a shapely pool of water that stays through the year; it is the mosque’s ablution pool. After sunset, the mosque’s arched corridors, pillars and lamps appear on its surface. The view returns every evening, rain or no rain.