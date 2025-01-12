Delhiwale: Peepal of the world

A big fat rat emerges out of a hole, stares greedily at the rice dispersed around the trunk of the tree. The rat quickly picks up a rice grain into its mouth and vanishes into the hole. Next instant, the rat re-emerges, picks up one more rice grain and vanishes back into the same hole. The peepal tree outside the Kamala Market complex in central Delhi is distinguished for its massive bulk. (HT Photo)

The dusty ground about the tree has very many holes. Each hole has a rat—a head peeping out from one, a pair of eyes from another, and so on.

The peepal tree outside the Kamala Market complex in central Delhi is distinguished for its massive bulk. It also harbours many squirrels, which too are staking their claim to the dispersed rice. The peepal in fact is like a megapolis of its own, peopled with very many species and conveniences. Such as a few earthen water pitchers placed around the tree. Additionally, peepal being Ficus religiosa after all, a sacred poster of Devi Durga is clipped on one side of the trunk. Plus, a wall clock and a 2025 calendar.

All these elements have been put up by the soft-spoken Raghunath of the adjacent Raghunath Tea Stall. “I daily fill the pitchers…. the water is for the rats, for the squirrels, for the cats, for the dogs, for the birds... I also scatter rice for them.” Raghunath’s stall is infused with the scent of crushed ginger. He says the tree was already standing on the spot when he set up his stall 44 years ago. “I knew the man who had planted this peepal—Sukhi Lal was an auto driver…. he is no more.”

Now a squirrel slides down the tree trunk, rushing towards the rice. Instead of disappearing, rat-like, into its hideout, the bold creature gobbles down the grain right on the spot, in full view, its tiny mouth moving chop-chop-chop.

The tree is also a shelter for at least one human—street recycler Pradip (see right photo). The young man spends his day picking up discarded bottles from the vicinity. During brief breaks, he comes over to rest under the tree, using the lowest branch to hang his gunny sack in which he collects the bottles. Pradip is currently sitting under the tree, watching the traffic on the facing road. “I will now walk to Nai Dilli railway station.” He picks up the gunny sack and goes away.

The tree continues to teem with rats and squirrels, as a black dog comes over, settles by the trunk, curling into a semi-circle.