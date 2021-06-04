Dhankar murder: SUV recovered from stadium was a stolen one, say police

Police on Thursday said the investigation into the killing of wrestler Sagar Dhankar has revealed that the Brezza SUV, which was recovered from New Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium, was stolen from outer Delhi’s Rohini a few months ago.

The 23-year-old Dhankar had died following a brawl with world champion Sushil Kumar and his associates at Chhatrasal Stadium on the night of May 4. Two of Dhankar’s friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were also assaulted by the two-time Olympic wrestler and his aides, police said.

A video of the incident had also surfaced on social media, in which 38-year-old Kumar and his associates were seen attacking a man who was lying on the floor with sticks.

Police said the stolen vehicle was in the possession of Gulab alias Pehalwan, who is one of nine men arrested so far for Dhankar’s murder. The documents of the car that showed Gulab as its owner turned out to be forged, and the crime branch investigating team is likely to book him for forgery and include forgery charges in the murder case as well, officers associated with the probe said.

“Since the vehicle was found to be stolen from the jurisdiction of KN Katju Marg police station, we will soon be informing that police station about the crime. Gulab is presently in jail. The KN Katju Marg police may seek his custody through the court concerned and arrest him separately in the car theft case,” said an investigator, who did not want to be named.

Police said 24-year-old Gulab is a member of Kala Asauda-Neeraj Bawana gang and he was arrested along with three other members of the gang – Bhupender alias Bhupi,38, Mohit alias Bholi,22, and Manjeet alias Chunni Lal,29 – from outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala in connection with Dhankar’s murder.

They were caught by the Rohini district police on May 25, two days after Kumar was arrested with his associate Ajay Sherawat from Delhi’s Mundka.

According to the officer, Gulab, Bhupender, Mohit, Manjeet and a few other associates had reached Chhatrasal Stadium on the night of May 4, after getting a call from another member of their gang, Kala Sethi, who is known to Kumar.

“Gulab and the others arrived in two cars – the Brezza and a Scorpio -- and were carrying weapons. They were involved in the assault on Dhankar and his associate. On hearing police sirens, they fled the stadium, leaving behind their vehicles and weapons,” added the officer.

At the time of the arrest, the Rohini police was unaware that the Brezza recovered from the stadium was stolen from their jurisdiction. Even the crime branch team was unaware of the vehicle being stolen. But when the ownership documents of the car were verified, they turned out to be forged. The vehicle had a Jharkhand registration plate at the time it was stolen from Rohini, the officer added.

Police said they have arrested nine persons, including Kumar and Gulab, for Dhankar’s murder while at least four persons are still absconding. Investigators said the suspects have been identified and searches are on to nab them.