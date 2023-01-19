Did not suggest change in TN’s name: Guv

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Wednesday sought to put an end to the controversy surrounding his usage of the term Tamizhagam instead of Tamil Nadu for the state, and claimed in a statement that his reference was in a historical and cultural context, and that construing it as a suggestion to change the name of the state was “erroneous” and “far-fetched”.

“In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’,” Ravi said in a press release issued by Raj Bhavan. “In those days, there was no ‘Tamil Nadu’. Hence in historical cultural context, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’ as a more appropriate expression.”

To be sure, Ravi’s speech at that event was seen by the DMK and also analysts as having strong political overtones.

At the event, the governor said: “Unfortunately in Tamil Nadu there has been a regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together. The entire effort has been created in half a century to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation. And even a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no.”

He went on to add: “It has become a habit. So many theses have been written--all false and poor fiction. This must be broken. Truth must prevail. In fact, Tamil Nadu is the land which holds the soul of Bharat. It is the identity of Bharat. In fact, Thamizhagam would be the more appropriate word to call it.”

The governor followed this up with his invitation for Pongal celebrations this year mentioning Tamizhagam and using the Indian symbol instead of Tamil Nadu and the state symbol as was the convention in previous years. That invitation was sent a day after he left out key portions of his speech at the begining of the assembly session, prompting chief minister MK Stalin to put forth a resolution that only the printed version of the speech would go on record -- which, in turn, saw Ravi walking out of the assembly even before the national anthem could be played.

The state’s ruling DMK followed that up by sending a team of senior leaders to meet the President in New Delhi and demand Ravi’s recall. Ravi too, travelled to Delhi, and it was reported that he would meet with the Prime Minister and home minister.

Wednesday’s clarification by Ravi was seen by analysts as an olive branch.

“An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of the Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched. Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word ‘Tamil Nadu’ have become a topic of discussion,” the governor said in his statement. “Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it.”