Dilli Deepotsav to be held on November 15

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to organise the first Dilli Deepotsav at the newly redeveloped Vasudev Ghat near Kashmere Gate on November 13, officials from the lieutenant governor’s office said on Friday. The Deepotsav in Ayodhya on October 30. The LG has envisaged something similar for Delhi. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

More than 350,000 diyas will be lit at the ghat, and a drone and laser show will be performed, officials added. The event is being organised in the run up to Dev Deepawali that is celebrated 15 days after Diwali to mark Guru Purab, and freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary.

“The function will be attended by Delhi LG VK Saxena, who will also perform Yamuna aarti on the occasion. Over 350,000 diyas will be lit at the ghat by people from various walks of life attending the event. A drone and laser show is also planned at the event. A grand Ram Darbar will be housed in the ‘Baradari’ at Vasudev Ghat. Dilli Deepotsav will serve as marking the confluence between spirituality and environmental sustainability,” said an official from the LG secretariat.

To be sure, similar Deepotsav or festival of diyas by lighting hundreds of thousands of diyas are organised at Ayodhya and Varanasi every year. This year, the Ayodhya administration has announced that it will aim at a world record by lighting more than 2.5 million diyas.

“The mesmerising drone show being organised during the deepotsav will elevate the spiritual ambiance. The synchronisation of light, sound, and movement is aimed at creating a spectacular experience for all visitors,” the official added.

Inaugurated in March this year, Vasudev Ghat showcases India’s rich cultural heritage with sculptures and artefacts sourced from various states across the country. A Yamuna Aarti is also performed at the ghat twice a week during the evening. The ghat also features landscaped gardens, kuccha walking paths and cultural spaces.

Spread over 16 hectares, Vasudev Ghat is the first ghat restored in Delhi by DDA. The main ghat stretches to a length of 145 metres and has 25 steps to reach the water of the Yamuna. It is located between the existing Yamuna ghat and Nigambodh Ghat on the western banks.