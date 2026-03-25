New Delhi, With the aim of strengthening its water distribution system and revenue collection, the Delhi Jal Board plans to conduct an area-specific study dividing the capital into six large zones, officials said on Wednesday. DJB plans to reorganise water distribution zones, aims at reducing loss of revenue

According to officials, one of the major aims of the study is to reduce non-revenue water from the current 45 per cent to 15 per cent.

The DJB will be conducting the study in six water distribution zones East, North East, South, North West, West and Southwest keeping in mind the estimated population load till 2051.

"DJB has launched a citywide programme to reduce non-revenue water and improve the efficiency, reliability, and financial sustainability of water service delivery. A study will be conducted for which a tender has been floated," a senior official said.

As per the plan, individual studies will be conducted in each of the six zones assessing specific area characteristics and existing infrastructure.

Based on the report, a water master plan will be prepared to divide the city and explore isolated "municipal water networks" for efficient functioning.

According to DJB, Delhi's estimated water requirement is around 1,250 million gallons per day , based on a planning norm of 50 gallons per capita per day .

"Against this demand, DJB currently produces approximately 1,000 MGD, resulting in a deficit of nearly 250 MGD. The present water supply is sourced from a combination of surface water and groundwater resources," DJB said.

Out of Delhi's total water supply, surface water contributes approximately 865 MGD, while groundwater extraction accounts for approximately 135 MGD.

The Comptroller and Auditor General report recently tabled in the Delhi Assembly showed that DJB incurred a loss of ₹4,988 crore in revenue due to NRW between FY 2017-18 to 2021-22.

NRW is defined as the water produced which does not earn any revenue for the DJB.

"The consultants will perform 100 per cent surveys, prepare detailed designs, and execute rehabilitation works under the re-zoning activities," the tender states.

The project plan states that individual work packages will be prepared, each of which are expected to cost the government at least ₹300 crore.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.