DJB: Water supply to be hit due to pollutants

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Water supply in parts of Delhi will be affected due to high ammonia levels in Yamuna river. DJB advises low pressure water supply until situation improves.

Water supply will be affected in several areas across the city owing to an increase in ammonia levels in the untreated water of the Yamuna, according to an advisory by the Delhi Jal Board on Saturday.

DJB said that people may also contact the central control room at 1916 for water-related problems and requests for tankers. (Archive/Getty images)

“In respect to the continued high level of pollutants (ammonia levels more than 2.5ppm) being received in Yamuna at Wazirabad, the water production has been affected... 30-50% at Wazirabad. Therefore, water supply will be available at low pressure till the situation improves,” the statement said.

The areas potentially affected include parts of south, central and north Delhi — Majnu ka Tila, CGO Complex, Defence Colony, South Extension, Wazirabad, Timarpur, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Punjabi Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, and areas around Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Greater Kailash, and Burari, among others.

DJB said that people may also contact the central control room at 1916 for water-related problems and requests for tankers.

A DJB official said that ammonia levels of 2.5ppm were recorded in Wazirabad, which is 2.5 times more than the maximum treatable limit of 1ppm but the impact of industrial pollution load is being reduced by diverting raw water from other sources.

Follow Us On