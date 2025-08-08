DMRC offers over 35,000 sqm office space on lease to boost non-fare revenue

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is offering more than 35,000 square metres of built-up area on lease for office use across several of its vacant properties, officials said. The space is available on a walk-in, first-come-first-served basis, and is part of a broader effort to enhance non-fare revenue, said officials. Another 5,325sqm is being offered at Konnectus Tower, situated opposite the New Delhi Railway Station and connected to the New Delhi Metro station on the Airport Express Line. (HT Archive)

The bulk of the space—over 26,000sqm—is located at the DMRC’s IT Park near Shastri Park Metro station on the Red Line. The available space spans multiple levels of Block-2, including the ground, first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and eighth floors.

The available space there includes portions of the second floor (parking area); the sixth, eighth, and ninth floors in Tower-1; the sixth, seventh, and ninth floors in Tower-3; as well as the seventh floor of the connecting bridge between Towers 1 and 2.

“The lease tenure is 15 years, with sub-leasing permitted,” a DMRC official said, adding that the initiative is part of a newly launched policy for leasing vacant properties for built-up office use. “The goal is to develop an additional revenue stream by utilising surplus built-up area.”

While DMRC has previously leased office space—including at the Shastri Park IT Park—officials noted this is the largest volume of office space being offered at one time. “These properties are well connected by road, metro, and rail, making them ideal for corporate offices, co-working hubs, or institutional use,” the official added.

In addition to the IT Park and Konnectus Tower, the DMRC is also offering built-up space at four metro stations: Sarai and Raja Nahar Singh on the Violet Line, and Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Gokulpuri on the Pink Line.

The lease period for station-based properties ranges from 25 to 30 years, with all types of commercial use permitted, including sub-leasing. The Sarai Metro station offers the largest inventory, with over 7,100 sqm of built-up space above the platform area, including open space now available for leasing.

“This initiative is one of several being undertaken to scale up property development across the network,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC. “All the spaces being offered are centrally located and well connected.”