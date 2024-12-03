DMRC to set up Ridge centre at Patel Chowk station soon

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will construct a Ridge Interpretation Centre at the Patel Chowk metro station to showcase its geological history and the range of flora and fauna present there, officials said on Tuesday. The initiative is part of the part of the conditions laid down by a Supreme Court-appointed panel in 2008 during the construction of Chhatarpur metro station. Initially, the Qutub Minar metro station was earmarked as the location where the Ridge centre would be set up, however, DMRC said it was decided to choose a central location, thus making Patel Chowk more appropriate. (PTI)

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) in 2008 had allowed DMRC to use a portion of the Ridge for construction of the Yellow Line metro station, but said that no commercial usage of the land would be allowed and that an interpretation would have to be set up “in order to reflect the rich ecology of the area, educate the public at large and increase awareness among people towards the vital attributes of Delhi Ridge,” CEC had stated.

Earlier, DMRC had informed CEC that the “non-availability of an expert” had led to a delay in setting up the centre.

DMRC said a consultant has now been finalised to set up the interpretation centre, and it may take around 18 months to set up the facility.

“It shall be developed as a state-of-the-art facility where visitors will be able to get all necessary details about the Ridge areas of Delhi. DMRC intends to develop this centre as storehouse of information regarding the ridge and the various sustainability efforts being taken up to preserve this green lung of the national capital,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

A Metro Museum already exists at the Patel Chowk metro station. It was set up in 2008 and showcases the Delhi Metro’s journey so far. A metro official, who asked not to be named, said they will take a call whether to integrate this Ridge centre with it or construct it as a separate facility.

Delhi has four prominent Ridge areas, with the total area under the Ridge as reserved forests totalling around 7,784 hectares. The largest of them is the southern Ridge which is spread over an area of 6,200 hectares, followed by the central Ridge, with an area of 864 hectares. The south central Ridge in Mehrauli is spread over an area of 626 hectares and the northern Ridge is spread over an area of 87 hectares. Additionally, the Nanakpura south central ridge has an area of seven hectares.