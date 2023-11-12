'Don't burst crackers & make it difficult for people to breathe': Delhi environment minister's appeal on Diwali

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Sunday issued an appeal to citizens in the national Capital and adjoining areas not to burst firecrackers during the festival of Diwali, ANI reported. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.(X)

The environment minister urged people to instead celebrate the festival in a grand manner by lighting earthen lamps, or diyas.

"I appeal to people in Delhi and nearby areas of Delhi. Diwali is a festival of diyas. Celebrate Diwali in a grand manner by lighting diyas but don't burst crackers and make it difficult for people to breathe because the festival is to spread happiness," Rai told ANI.

The appeal from the environment minister comes a day after the Delhi government issued an advisory ahead of Diwali amid concerns over the poor air quality in the city.

The advisory recommended citizens avoid going to places with high air pollution levels, such as slow and heavy traffic roads, areas near polluting industries, and construction-demolition sites, according to ANI. It also discouraged the use of firecrackers and added that burning wood, leaves, crop residues, and waste is not advised.

Before this, the Delhi government announced the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign in the city on Friday.

Delhi's air quality

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the lower half of the ‘poor’ category on Sunday.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) for Delhi was 202 (poor) at 7am this morning, a slight improvement from Saturday’s 4 pm reading of 220 (poor).

Forecasts show a gradual deterioration in air quality is expected in the next 24 hours, with the AQI touching the ‘very poor’ category later today and possibly touching ‘severe’ by Monday, as firecracker emissions possibly get added into the atmosphere.

Central Pollution Control Board data from 2016 onwards shows that the AQI has increased the day after Diwali every year, with the exception of last year, when strong winds helped disperse firecracker emissions. While the AQI remained in the ‘very poor’ category on the day of Diwali as well as the next day in 2022, strong winds on the day after Diwali helped in dispersing pollutants, possibly negating the impact of firecrackers burst in Delhi NCR during the festival.

“The air quality is likely to deteriorate and will reach in ‘Very Poor’ category on November 12. The air quality is likely to reach in ‘Severe’ category from November 13 to 14. For the subsequent six days, the air quality is likely to remain in Severe to Very Poor category,” said a forecast issued by the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi.

