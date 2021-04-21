Driven to save lives : Sunil Masta

“Jeevan daan sabse bada daan hota hai. If god has given me a second chance at life by healing me from Corona, it is my duty to use this life to save the lives of others who are battling the virus, by donating my plasma.” These words are of a plasma hero who saved lives of critical patients through plasma therapy, by donating his plasma sixteen times over, after conquering Covid, last year. Meet 54 years old Sunil Masta, a Haryana resident who apart from being a plasma donor amid the pandemic, has also been a blood donor from the age of seventeen, saving lives of children suffering from cancer through his donation. Masta first donated plasma, when a youngster from his office called him, requesting for plasma donation for his parents who were admitted in ICU because of Covid. Ever since then, Masta keeps going for regular check ups to donate plasma to save more people’s lives.

Driven to save lives and in search of a genuine NGO enabling plasma donation, Masta came across the Kamla Arora Blessings Welfare Foundation on social media. Founded by Bhawna Arora to continue her mother’s legacy of charity and service, this foundation has been working rigorously with the government to serve Covid infected patients amid the pandemic. It has enabled over three thousand plus plasma donors to donate their platelets and save the lives of infected patients through plasma therapy.

Despite the earnest efforts of such foundations, however, there still remains a dearth of plasma donors. “There’s a dire need of plasma right now, in the second wave of Corona. The demand for plasma is much more than the supply. People should come forward and donate if eligible! My doctors told me that the more you donate, the more antibodies against the virus are built in your body,” says Masta, encouraging Covid recovered persons to come forward, use their power to save lives and become plasma heros.

Inspired by an incident when a few strangers showed kindness and saved Masta’s father’s life by taking him to the hospital after the latter met with an accident, Masta feels compelled to save lives,”I understand the value of the life of a family member to their family and so, jab tak hai jaan aur jab tak hai antibodies main toh plasma donate karte rahoonga aur zindigiya bachata rahoonga.” Talking about how plasma donors needn’t be afraid of anything, he says, “There’s no risk in donating plasma. It’s as easy as donating blood. People are afraid of donating plasma because of the fear of catching the infection again. But they need to understand that donating plasma in a blood bank is the safest because blood banks are the most hygienic part of the hospital! Just carry a sanitiser, wear a mask and you’ll be perfectly fine, you already have antibodies against Corona.”

Calling on Covid recovered people to show empathy, and donate their plasma to enable plasma therapy for others Masta says, “Put yourself in other people’s shoes who need plasma right now and are hanging by a thread for their lives. If you were in their shoes and you needed plasma, how would’ve you felt if no one came forward to help you? If you’re an eligible donor, use this opportunity to save a life.”

You are a superhero if you have recovered from Covid 19 because you have the power to save a life! Call on 8800570768 to donate plasma and save lives.

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter