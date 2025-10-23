Drone survey of Delhi’s Hauz Khas to help redevelop parks

New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to revamp green spaces and parks in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, based on a study conducted through detailed photogrammetry surveys using drones and differential global positioning system (DGPS) technology, officials familiar with the matter said. A tender has been issued in this regard for ₹14.5 lakh, they said.

A photogrammetry survey is a technique used to create precise maps, 3D models and measurements of landscapes or structures using photographs taken from drones, aircraft, or other vantage points. By combining these images with DGPS data, engineers and planners can generate accurate spatial coordinates and elevation models. In urban planning and horticulture, photogrammetry helps authorities assess terrain and vegetation conditions, monitor encroachments or land-use changes, design infrastructure or park improvements, and maintain accurate digital records for future planning.

Officials said the tender marks a growing use of drone-based surveying in Delhi’s public space management and urban green planning. The survey is expected to be completed within 45 days.

“This is part of our efforts to modernise land and horticultural mapping using precision-based drone and DGPS technology. Based on the reports, we will be able to redesign and revamp the parks,” a DDA official said.

Officials said that specifically, a high-resolution topographical and spatial mapping of four major parks—the District Park opposite RK Puram, District Park (including Rose Garden), the affiliated Members of Parliament (MP) Green Area and Sports Field, and the MP Green Area near the Picnic Hut—will be conducted.

The photogrammetric surveys of the designated areas will help create accurate 3D models and orthomosaic maps that can be used for planning, maintenance and redevelopment. The survey will be conducted by specialised agencies with prior experience in similar projects, officials said.

“Photogrammetry surveys are increasingly being used to establish precise land boundaries, identify encroachments and plan green redevelopment without disturbing existing ecological balance,” the official said.

Officials said that the survey will assist the DDA in assessing the existing vegetation cover, landscape contours and built structures to plan better irrigation systems, walking paths, and landscape improvements across these parks.

The exercise, officials said, will also bolster the DDA’s ongoing digitisation drive to maintain updated land records and improve data accuracy for planning and management purposes.