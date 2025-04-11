DTC worst among metros in breakdown rate: Report

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has the worst bus breakdown rate among the country’s major metropolitan cities – and by a margin. Data shows that DTC’s ageing fleet, plagued by poor maintenance and low productivity, has made the city’s primary bus provider the most unreliable state-run transporter in the country. A scrapped or damaged DTC bus been taken out from a bus depot near Dayal Singh College on March 16, 2025. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

A performance audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), tabled in the Delhi Assembly on March 24, highlights the crumbling state of the city’s public bus infrastructure. It found that between 2015-16 and 2021-22, DTC buses recorded a breakdown rate of 2.90 to 4.57 per 10,000 kilometres.

In contrast, cluster buses, operated by the Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit System (DIMTS), recorded a rate as low as 0.01 to 0.03 in the same period. Mumbai’s BEST buses reported a breakdown rate of 0.33 to 0.57, while in Bengaluru and Chennai, the breakdown rates were often below 0.06 — more than 50 times lower than DTC’s worst performance.

The data points to a stark conclusion: a DTC bus breaks down once every 12 days. In Bengaluru and Chennai, a bus breaks down once every three to five years. And a cluster bus breaks down only once in over six years.

Bus breakdowns are one of the most common reasons for congestion and traffic jams along Delhi roads. A breakdown can take around 2-5 hours to be repaired. Following the initial repair work, it is taken to a depot and checked for its roadworthiness before the bus can be operated again, which can further take up to 3-4 days, according to officials.

CAG’s report paints a bleak picture of DTC’s operations, citing ageing vehicles, inadequate maintenance, and poor management. It highlighted that most of DTC’s CNG buses have long surpassed their 10-year lifespan and continue to run without effective annual maintenance contracts. This, the report said, has not only increased breakdowns but also led to chronic delays and mounting losses.

With many buses long past their prime and a fleet stretched thin, every breakdown further erodes DTC’s ability to serve the city’s daily commuters. Schedules are thrown off, delays pile up, and fewer functional buses are left to meet the Capital’s growing transport demand.

“Low vehicle productivity, ageing buses and poor maintenance are key reasons why DTC failed to meet its own operational targets. This resulted in the loss of potential revenue of ₹68.4 crore,” the audit stated. The corporation’s cumulative losses in 2021-22 stood at a staggering ₹60,741 crore, despite regular revenue support from the Delhi government.

Vehicle productivity — defined as the average distance a bus covers daily — was another red flag. While the all-India average hovered around 343 to 348 km per bus per day from 2015 to 2019, DTC buses clocked in just 180km to 201km.

Breakdowns were especially common among low-floor buses, most of which were purchased before the 2010 Commonwealth Games. For non-air-conditioned buses, the breakdown rate rose 25.5% between 2015-16 and 2019-20. The AC fleet fared worse, with breakdowns increasing nearly 50%. Even standard buses, phased out in 2019-20, saw a 78% surge in breakdowns in the years leading up to their retirement.

The report also pointed to poor oversight of maintenance contracts. “The quality of repair by contractors under AMC was poor. This affected both vehicle productivity and the reliability of service,” it said. Despite DTC’s claims that traffic congestion and route diversions hampered performance, the audit noted that while other cities under similar conditions — like Bengaluru — they still managed to perform better.

In response, DTC officials said efforts are underway to transition entirely to an electric fleet. The Delhi government plans to induct over 8,500 e-buses by the end of 2025, with a target of over 10,000 by 2026.

It currently has 6500 buses, of which 3,500 were procured over the past year.

Transport experts said that the shift is long overdue.

“DTC’s ageing fleet has become a bottleneck in Delhi’s mobility. Electrification plan is necessary, but it needs better planning and urgency,” said Amit Bhatt, India managing director, International Council of Clean Transport (ICCT).

He pointed out that Delhi’s EV policy set an ambitious target of achieving 24% electric vehicle sales by the end of 2024, but the actual share last year was under 10%. “The intent is there on paper. But DTC’s e-bus rollout, has been very slow. The nine-metre electric buses procured over two years ago haven’t even hit the roads yet,” Bhatt said.

Bhatt added that Delhi needs at least 12,000 buses to meet its current needs, against a fleet of barely 7,000.

“Without more e-buses, better last-mile connectivity and fare rationalisation, DTC will remain stuck in the past while the city moves ahead.”