DU application window under 1st cut-off closes, 18k admissions so far

Applications for admissions under the first cut-off for over 70,000 undergraduate seats in 60 Delhi University colleges ended on Wednesday, with official data indicating that out of around 59,000 applications received till 7 pm, nearly 18,000 students had completed the admission process by paying the fee. The number is expected to increase as students can pay the fee till Friday.

Of the 11 courses that saw a 100% cut-off, colleges said most are likely to see a second cut-off.

Last year, of the 59,730 students who applied under the first cut-off, 34,814 had paid the fee on the last day of receiving applications, with 6,000 approved candidates remaining to pay the fee.

This year, 59,525 students applied for admissions under the first cut-off, of which 17,913 had paid the fee till Wednesday evening and 12,000 approved candidates remaining to pay the fee.

At Hindu College, which had set a cut-off of 100% in Political Science, around 150 students will be admitted to the course which has 49 seats in total. “Around 109 students have already paid the fee and 48 more have been approved by the principal. Out of these admissions, at least 100 are in the unreserved category,” said an official from the college’s admissions team.

Officials across top DU colleges said admissions were likely to close in subjects like Political Science and Science courses, adding that they will be able to give a clearer picture only on Friday, when the window to pay college fees closes.