The Delhi University’s (DU) independent committee, probing a student’s harassment complaint against a professor, has submitted its findings to the vice-chancellor, a DU official confirmed on Tuesday. DU panel submits report after student posts videos alleging harassment

DU had taken cognizance of several of the student’s videos alleging harassment, which were widely shared online over the weekend, and set up a committee to probe the allegations. While the professor has already submitted his version of events to the panel, the committee has been unable to establish contact with the student, who is an MA student in the department of African studies.

The student has not lodged any formal complaint with the university.

“The committee submitted its report to the vice-chancellor on Tuesday. The V-C will be reviewing the report and a decision will be taken in the next couple of days,” said DU registrar Vikas Gupta.

Meanwhile, several PhD scholars from the department posted videos on social media stating that they stand with the professor and that “all allegations made are completely baseless and false”.

“The vague and half-explained portrayal on social media has led to public speculation and misinterpretation, causing serious reputational harm to a faculty member, the department and the University of Delhi. It is important to note that no formal complaint — written or oral — was submitted to any departmental or university authority prior to the circulation of the video. The University of Delhi has established grievance redressal mechanisms to address concerns in a fair, transparent and accountable manner. Bypassing these mechanisms and resorting to social media undermines due process,” the department’s students said in a statement.

