DU practical tests to be held in person ‘with precautions’

The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday announced that practical examinations, viva voce, and oral exams for students of undergraduate courses will be conducted in the physical mode with “strict adherence” to Covid-19 guidelines.

DU’s examination branch on Wednesday issued a notification entailing the procedure to be followed to conduct internal assessments, practicals, viva voce, projects, oral examinations, apprenticeships, internships and fieldwork.

“Based on the practical syllabus, the practical exams for undergraduate students shall be conducted in the physical mode by strictly adhering to Covid guidelines. Practical and viva voce, oral (moot courts) examinations (wherever applicable); all such examinations shall be conducted in the physical mode by strictly adhering to Covid guidelines,” the notification said.

The varsity also announced that all the internships and evaluations of dissertations will be conducted in the physical mode.

“The distribution of internal assessment marks shall be as follows: attendance (lectures including interactive periods and tutorials) (5%) written assignments/tutorials/project reports/ seminars (10%) and class test(s)/quiz(s) (10%),” the notification added.

According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government, the city added 865 new Covid cases to its tally on Thursday. It had recorded 1,109 cases on Wednesday and 628 and 874 single-day infections on Monday and Tuesday.

Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said that there is no need to panic as they don’t cause severe infection.

DU had reopened for in-person classes on February 17 after remaining shut for two years after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In-person practical sessions for third-year students had resumed last year, but the university was shut again because of the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in December.