IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / DU set to reopen, students scout for PGs, rent accommodations
Students say they have begun scouting for accommodations while prepping for their re-entry on campus. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (Photo for representational purpose only))
Students say they have begun scouting for accommodations while prepping for their re-entry on campus. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (Photo for representational purpose only))
delhi news

DU set to reopen, students scout for PGs, rent accommodations

Delhi University students have begun exploring options around the campus as various colleges prepare to reopen.
READ FULL STORY
By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:50 AM IST

Delhi University has finally decided to reopen its campus, from February 1, to those final year students who require practical classes in labs, while ensuring all precautions like social distancing are followed amid the pandemic. Professor Rajeev Gupta, Dean, Students Welfare, DU, said, “Campus is opening up for final year students who require a some component of practical lab work in their course. The colleges won’t be hosting any theory classes, and those classes will all continue to be conducted online.”

And this has encouraged many students to check out places near their colleges, to enquire and plan their accommodation in PGs as they brace themselves for an offline campus experience. “The biggest challenge for a student studying in DU, who isn’t a day scholar, is accommodation. As DU has started opening up its campus bit by bit, freshers like me have started our preparations like searching for a budget friendly accommodation. I’ve found out that Satyaniketan is a hub for PGs and the range for fee is from six thousand to fifteen thousand. I’m also exploring the option of rented flats because the food in PGs is not that good at times,” says Manish Mourya, a student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.

Some freshers have reached out to senior students to seek guidance in choosing the right accommodation for themselves. And a few seniors have voluntarily come forward to help these students find a suitable accommodation without having to pay brokerage. “The lure for the offline campus experience is clear by the number of calls we are getting in a day from freshers who have started searching for PGs in Delhi. We are getting somewhere between 15 to 20 calls per day from students asking about available accommodations. I offered to help my juniors so that they can find the perfect home away from home for themselves, that too without having to pay the brokerage. Most of us all still going through a financial crises due to the pandemic, and seeing my juniors face financial challenges motivated me to help them find a safe, secure and healthy environment to live. This is the least I can do to help students,” says Vishwesh Tiwari, a student of Sri Aurobindo College.

PG owners in and around the campus confirm the increase in footfall of students who are coming to see the flats and bargain the rent. “Students have started visiting the PGs to see whether the place is sanitised or not, what’s the rent, and even enquire about the plans to maintain social distancing between the residents. A lot of students are also asking if the popular hang out zones like Majnu ka Tilla are open to visit now,” says Rakesh Bhasin, owner of a PG near North Campus.

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Students say they have begun scouting for accommodations while prepping for their re-entry on campus. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (Photo for representational purpose only))
Students say they have begun scouting for accommodations while prepping for their re-entry on campus. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (Photo for representational purpose only))
delhi news

DU set to reopen, students scout for PGs, rent accommodations

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Delhi University students have begun exploring options around the campus as various colleges prepare to reopen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi had seven cold wave days in January this year, maximum since 2008

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Delhi recorded seven ‘cold wave’ days in January this year, the maximum for the month since 2008, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings showed on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University students brace themselves to resume college in a phased manner, amid the pandemic. (Photo: Amal KS/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Delhi University students brace themselves to resume college in a phased manner, amid the pandemic. (Photo: Amal KS/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
delhi news

DU set to reopen: Students get ready for a ‘safe welcome’

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Delhi University colleges have conducted mock drills to familiarise students with life on campus amid the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of Delhi University students are setting up libraries for the underprivileged.
A group of Delhi University students are setting up libraries for the underprivileged.
delhi news

DU’s young guns give gift of knowledge to the needy

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Walking through a maze of written word and sniffing the smell of old paper is an experience that one can only get in a library! To ensure no one misses out on this, a group of Delhi University (DU) students are striving to set up libraries for the underprivileged, across the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University students say this year, the tradition of Virgin Tree puja at Hindu College might be missed in its original fervour. (Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Delhi University students say this year, the tradition of Virgin Tree puja at Hindu College might be missed in its original fervour. (Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
delhi news

Covid-19 effect! Hindu College to miss Damdami Mai puja?

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The most famous tree in Delhi University aka Virgin Tree at Hindu College is the site for the annual Damdami Mai puja every Valentine’s Day (February 14)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citing the violence which erupted during the Republic Day tractor rally, Sisodia said that it was orchestrated by the BJP and it further tried to put the blame on the protesting farmers.(HT file photo)
Citing the violence which erupted during the Republic Day tractor rally, Sisodia said that it was orchestrated by the BJP and it further tried to put the blame on the protesting farmers.(HT file photo)
india news

PM Modi's credibility has been dented due to lies over farm laws: Manish Sisodia

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:34 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP of orchestrating the clashes at the Singhu border in the national capital on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
delhi news

Jan 26 violence was conspiracy by BJP, Tricolour was insulted that day: Sisodia

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Manish Sisodia said that not only the BJP, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crediblity has been dented due to lies over the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the fourth "cold wave" day in Delhi in a week.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
This is the fourth "cold wave" day in Delhi in a week.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi records maximum cold wave days in January in 13 years: IMD

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation, warming the ground. The minimum temperature falls in the absence of a cloud cover.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel at Red Fort on Saturday. Security has been tightened after violence at the historic site on Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
Security personnel at Red Fort on Saturday. Security has been tightened after violence at the historic site on Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
india news

R-Day violence: 84 arrested, forensics team collects samples from Red Fort

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:54 AM IST
The police have conducted multiple raids in Punjab and its crime branch has received 1,700 mobile clips and CCTV footage from the public of the Republic Day violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raghav Chadha said that he had filed a police complaint.(HT Photo)
Raghav Chadha said that he had filed a police complaint.(HT Photo)
delhi news

‘Man tried to set fire to my office in Inderpuri’, says Raghav Chadha

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The police said they have received a complaint into the matter, and have started an investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uncontrolled urbanisation near forest areas is intensifying conflict between humans and animals.(ANI)
Uncontrolled urbanisation near forest areas is intensifying conflict between humans and animals.(ANI)
delhi news

Leopard sighting triggers panic in Delhi locality, wildlife teams rush in

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:20 AM IST
Deputy conservator of forests (north division) Navneet Srivastava said that after first being spotted on January 27, the leopard was again seen on January 28 and January 29 near the Najafgarh drain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The seven-day institutional quarantine rule for UK fliers, even if they tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival, was introduced on January 8, when the Central government resumed flight operations between India and the UK.(PTI)
The seven-day institutional quarantine rule for UK fliers, even if they tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival, was introduced on January 8, when the Central government resumed flight operations between India and the UK.(PTI)
delhi news

No more institutional quarantine for UK returnees to Delhi

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:00 AM IST
The new DDMA order cites “low positivity rate” among UK returnees as the reason for the relaxation. Fliers, however, will have to continue adhering to a seven-day home quarantine rule, government officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ghazipur protest site too has been cut off from the Delhi side, making it difficult members of the public to access the farmers.(HT Photo)
The Ghazipur protest site too has been cut off from the Delhi side, making it difficult members of the public to access the farmers.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Day after clashes at Delhi borders, farmers, police step up vigil

By shiv sunny, Kainat Sarfaraz, Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:40 AM IST
"If there is even a single stone pelted after this, volunteers of the khap panchayats will catch them and treat them appropriately,” Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday, as the crowd at Ghazipur border cheered on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An airport official, who wished not to be named, said an intelligence input was received around 11pm on Friday following which the boarding process for Flight W5 070 was immediately put on hold.(HT File Photo)
An airport official, who wished not to be named, said an intelligence input was received around 11pm on Friday following which the boarding process for Flight W5 070 was immediately put on hold.(HT File Photo)
delhi news

Hours after blast near Israel embassy, bomb threat call for Tehran flight

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:20 AM IST
The boarding for the flight was put on hold and all 94 passengers were subjected to security checks again, and their luggage was re-scanned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The university had announced earlier this month that it would allow final-year students to return to campus in small batches.(HT Photo)
The university had announced earlier this month that it would allow final-year students to return to campus in small batches.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Final-year DU students can return to campus in ‘small batches’ from Feb 1

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:06 AM IST
The decision was taken after a meeting with principals of DU colleges and heads of departments. The University has also made it compulsory for teaching staff to attend in-person classes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP