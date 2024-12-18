DU to deliberate on Gita-based courses, Viksit Bharat curriculum

Delhi University’s (DU) standing committee will discuss proposals for several value addition courses (VAC), including four centred on the Bhagavad Gita and one titled An Introduction to Viksit Bharat, in a meeting scheduled for Friday, officials said. The agenda, released on Wednesday, highlights the committee’s focus on integrating contemporary applications of Indian philosophy and development themes into the curriculum. The committee will forward approved proposals to the academic council meeting scheduled for December 27. (HT Archive)

Among the six VACs up for consideration, four are focused on the Bhagavad Gita, with titles including “Gita for Holistic Life,” “Gita and Leadership Excellence,” “Gita for Sustainable Universe,” and “Gita for Navigating Life Challenges.” The syllabus for Gita for Holistic Life proposes teachings on self-management, navigating dilemmas of contemporary life, and modes of action, knowledge, and devotion—derived from Karmayoga, Jnanayoga, and Bhaktiyoga. Practical components will also be part of the course. Similar thematic applications of Gita’s teachings to leadership, sustainability, and life challenges will be covered in the other courses.

”Gita might surely be able to give us some guidance, but introducing so many VACs on Gita sounds absurd. The world has evolved, and teaching values only through a single text feels like viewing everything through a single lens. The courses talk about teaching various nuances of Dharma, but there might be various sources of knowledge. There is no sense in falling back on such orthodoxy,” said a member of the standing committee, requesting anonymity.

Another course under review, “An Introduction to Viksit Bharat,” aims to familiarise “the youth with the concept of Viksit Bharat” and explore transformative dynamics, said another member. Proposed chapters will cover the role of technology, infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainability, alongside practical components such as field visits to villages, self-help groups, and farmers’ organisations, he added.

In addition, the agenda includes a VAC titled “The Science of Happiness.” According to a DU official, the Centre for Hindu Studies has also proposed the introduction of a PhD program in Hindu Studies, expected to launch in the next academic session.

Other courses on the table include two generic elective courses under the department of geography and a certificate course in forensic science under the department of anthropology. The committee will forward approved proposals to the academic council meeting scheduled for December 27.