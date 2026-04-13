Dwarka accident sparks protest at Jantar Mantar over juvenile law and road safety

New Delhi: Mother of Sahil along with others during a protest demanding justice at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI photo)

At least 12 people, including family and friends of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra–who died in a road accident in Dwarka–protested at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding changes in the juvenile act and stricter enforcement of road safety laws.

On February 3, Sahil was riding a two-wheeler when a speeding SUV from the opposite direction, driven by a juvenile, hit him, resulting in his death. The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) allegedly granted bail in March to the 17-year-old who was driving the SUV.

The mother of the deceased Inna Makan, demanded that bail shouldn’t be allowed in cases of accidents resulting in death.

“I have lost my son and the JJB released the accused by signing a bail bond. This should change. Bail bond shouldn’t be allowed in cases of death,” said Makan.

Another protester Rekha Saini, 48, a neighbour of Sahil said the government’s efforts to build world-class road infrastructure are futile unless road safety is ensured.

“The government repeatedly says that India will be a developed country soon and that we are building world-class road infrastructure. But when it comes to road safety, we lag behind. In developed countries, when there is a road accident, emergency services such as ambulances and police vans reach within minutes. Sahil was left bleeding for nearly 30 minutes,” said Saini.

“Law enforcement regarding road accidents should be made strict. We aren’t demanding the death penalty, we are simply asking to punish him under the Juvenile Justice Act,” Saini said.

Holding placards saying, “Car keys are not toys” and “Underage driving kills”, protestors demanded stricter accountability from parents in cases of minor-related road accidents.

Rachna Suri, 46, a resident of Dwarka, said the casual attitude of parents is a major reason behind such accidents.

Shilpa Mittal, whose brother died in a hit-and-run accident in 2016 in Delhi’s Civil Lines, said enforcement of the law continues to be an issue plaguing our justice system.

“Ten years ago, when I lost my brother in a road accident wherein a Mercedes was driven by a juvenile, I had to fight for justice from a system that is supposed to protect us. Even after so many years, nothing has changed,” said Mittal.