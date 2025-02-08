BJP leads on 38 seats, AAP ahead in 27 in early trends
Trends after two rounds showed a close contest in the New Delhi seat between AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 38 seats against Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) 27 in the 70-member Delhi assembly as of 10am, according to the Election Commission of India.
The BJP’s vote share stood at 48.34% while the AAP had 42.59%; the Congress garnered only 6.7%. AAP swept the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, securing 67 and 62 seats, respectively.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri is leading in the Kalkaji seat with 1,342 votes against Delhi CM Atishi. Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also engaged in a close contest in Jangpura with BJP’s Tarvinder Marwah.
In another surprising trend, AAP is trailing in the Okhla seat, another party bastion, where incumbent MLA Amanatullah Khan is trailing by 2,260 votes to BJP’s Manish Chaudhary. Greater Kailash is also witnessing a close contest where minister Saurabh Bhardwaj is trailing to BJP’s Shikha Roy by 459 votes.
