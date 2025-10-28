EC announces schedule for bypolls on 12 MCD wards, voting on Nov 30, result on Dec 3

The municipal wards fell vacant following the election of councillors to the Delhi Assembly during the February polls.

According to the notification, the date of issue of notification and commencement of nominations is November 3, while the date of polling is November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Delhi State Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for the MCD bypolls to fill vacancies in 12 Municipal Wards.

The bypolls will be held in Shalimar Bagh B, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Mundka, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichauon Kala, Naraina, Sangam Vihar, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar, the Commission said in a release.

Here's more As in previous cases, under the proviso to Section 7(E) of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, as amended, the State Election Commission has adopted the Assembly Electoral Rolls of the respective Assembly Constituencies corresponding to these 12 wards.

These rolls, as in force for the time being, will be used for the upcoming MCD bye-elections with reference to January 1, 2025, as the "qualifying date."

All supplements prepared up to the last date for filing nominations will also form part of the electoral rolls for these bye-elections, the Commission stated.

The Commission has been holding meetings with the Returning Officers (ROs) of the 12 wards, sensitising them about the importance of finalising polling stations based on the electoral rolls received from the Election Commission of India through the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

These rolls have been shared with ROs through the Commission’s website. The Returning Officers have been directed to complete the finalisation of polling stations for these wards by October 13, 2025. Public notices have also been issued to invite suggestions and objections from the general public.

For the smooth conduct of the bye-elections, the Commission has engaged officers from the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi as District Election Officers (DEOs), General Observers, Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), and other officials.

Expenditure Observers will also be deployed to monitor election expenses and ensure transparency. Intensive training for all election personnel, including IT staff, will continue for the next few days.

The Commission will offer facilities such as online requests for wheelchairs, assistance, and pick-up and drop-off services for persons with disabilities and senior citizens (above 85 years) through the "Nigam Chunav Delhi" mobile app.

Additionally, a Single Window Permission Portal will be launched to streamline all permission-related activities for the bye-elections. The same portal will also facilitate the handling of complaints.

To ensure readiness, the Commission has held several rounds of meetings with senior officers from various government departments, autonomous bodies, and commissions to review overall preparedness for conducting the upcoming bye-elections.