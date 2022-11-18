Home / Cities / Delhi News / ED arrests TMC leader in cattle smuggling case

ED arrests TMC leader in cattle smuggling case

delhi news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:32 AM IST

According to an ED official, the agency is likely to move court so that they may take Mondal to Delhi for further questioning.

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in an alleged cattle smuggling case, leaves Bidhannagar Special Court after appearing for the 2010 Mangalkot blast case, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI)
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in an alleged cattle smuggling case, leaves Bidhannagar Special Court after appearing for the 2010 Mangalkot blast case, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Kolkata: Heavyweight Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with multi-crore cattle smuggling scam on Thursday.

The federal agency questioned Mondal for more than five hours inside the Asansol jail, where he is presently lodged.

The TMC’s district president of Birbhum and known to be close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case on July 11. He is now in judicial custody.

On Thursday a team of ED officials had come down from Delhi to question Mondol inside the jail. The grilling started from around 11 am. Mondal was questioned by the ED for the first time.

According to an ED official, the agency is likely to move court so that they may take Mondal to Delhi for further questioning. ED has already taken Mondal’s former bodyguard Sehgal Hossain to Delhi after arresting him. The central agency has also questioned Mondal’s daughter Sukanya at least thrice.

“Mondal was not cooperating and hence he was arrested on Thursday,” said an ED official.

Earlier the CBI claimed to have recovered properties worth several crores of rupees which Mondal had allegedly registered in the name of his daughter, family members and other close aides. The central agency suspects that the Birbhum strongman may have tried to route the proceeds of the scam through lottery prizes more than once.

“Central agencies are being used for political gains. It is a part of an ongoing investigation and hence we won’t comment. But we want that ED should complete its investigation at the earliest,” Santanu Sen, TMC MP, told the media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out