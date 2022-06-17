ED searches in Delhi in money laundering case linked to Satyendar Jain: Report

Searches were carried out in Delhi on Friday morning in the money laundering case linked to the city-state's minister Satyendar Jain. Around 10 locations across the national capital were searched by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate, news agency PTI reported. The AAP leader was arrested by the probe agency on May 31. His arrest turned out to be a big flashpoint between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Earlier this week, his custody was extended by 14 days. On Tuesday, a court in the national capital reserved the order on his bail plea till Saturday. While the probe agency has claimed that Jain has been evasive amid probe in the case, his counsel told the court that he was cooperating.

Opposing the bail plea petition by Jain’s counsel, senior advocate N Hari Haran, the ED claimed that Jain said he was suffering from memory loss after suffering from Covid-19 when the minister was confronted with documents in connection with alleged hawala transactions related to a trust, HT had reported on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

