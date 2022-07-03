Elementary level remedial classes to begin in MCD schools

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has chalked out an elaborate plan for improvement of literacy and numerical skills among school children at the elementary level. As part of this plan, remedial classes to be conducted in July and August for age groups of 4 -7, the corporation said on Sunday.

After the successful implementation of the ‘Mission Buniyaad’ campaign, the current academic session will focus on strengthening the students’ base and improving their understanding of different subjects.

“MCD’s education department has started a programme titled ‘Foundation to Excellence Learning’ for qualitative improvement in education. All corporation schools have been informed about its outline,” an MCD official said. A monthly teaching framework, and an evaluation plan have already been prepared to bring uniformity in teaching across all MCD schools. Apart from curricular activities, proper attention will be given to co-curricular activities as well.

“All teaching activities in corporation schools will take place during regular periods. In addition, a separate period for the Foundation Literacy & Numeracy (FLN) course will be demarcated,” the official said.

Officials from MCD’s education department, along with mentors and school teachers have already been trained for this initiative. “All corporation schools will assess academic progress made by students every week and make curriculum plans accordingly. An inclusive design of curricular and co-curricular activities has been planned to ensure all =-round development of students,” another MCD official said.

Every Wednesday has been designated as co-curricular activity day to develop leadership and competency skills among students through theatre, dance, music and folk arts. The civic agency has also decided to organize community festivals to increase participation of parents in school activities and get better acquainted with them. .