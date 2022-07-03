Elementary level remedial classes to begin in MCD schools
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has chalked out an elaborate plan for improvement of literacy and numerical skills among school children at the elementary level. As part of this plan, remedial classes to be conducted in July and August for age groups of 4 -7, the corporation said on Sunday.
After the successful implementation of the ‘Mission Buniyaad’ campaign, the current academic session will focus on strengthening the students’ base and improving their understanding of different subjects.
“MCD’s education department has started a programme titled ‘Foundation to Excellence Learning’ for qualitative improvement in education. All corporation schools have been informed about its outline,” an MCD official said. A monthly teaching framework, and an evaluation plan have already been prepared to bring uniformity in teaching across all MCD schools. Apart from curricular activities, proper attention will be given to co-curricular activities as well.
“All teaching activities in corporation schools will take place during regular periods. In addition, a separate period for the Foundation Literacy & Numeracy (FLN) course will be demarcated,” the official said.
Officials from MCD’s education department, along with mentors and school teachers have already been trained for this initiative. “All corporation schools will assess academic progress made by students every week and make curriculum plans accordingly. An inclusive design of curricular and co-curricular activities has been planned to ensure all =-round development of students,” another MCD official said.
Every Wednesday has been designated as co-curricular activity day to develop leadership and competency skills among students through theatre, dance, music and folk arts. The civic agency has also decided to organize community festivals to increase participation of parents in school activities and get better acquainted with them. .
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
