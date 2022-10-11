Ex-Delhi minister quizzed in connection with mass conversion event

The Delhi Police on Monday quizzed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Rajendra Pal Gautam at his residence in connection with a mass religious conversion event held in Delhi last week, the former Delhi minister said.

Delhi Police said that Gautam, whose resignation as social welfare minister was accepted by chief minister Arvind Kejrwal on Monday, has been issued a notice to again appear before its officers for questioning on Tuesday.

The Seemapuri legislator is embroiled in a massive political row over the event at Rani Jhansi Road where thousands of Hindus converted to Buddhism on October 5, and where they took an oath denouncing Hindu deities.

Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Shweta Chauhan on Monday said, “He (Gautam) has been summoned on Tuesday under section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code. No first information report filed in the incident as of now.”

Section 91 of the CrPC is used whenever any court or any officer in charge of a police station considers that the production of any document or other related evidence is necessary or desirable for the purposes of any investigation, inquiry, trial or other proceedings.

When contacted on Monday evening, Gautham said he had not received the summons yet. “A group of Delhi Police officers questioned me at my residence on Monday evening in connection with the Ashok Vijay Dashmi event. I told them that I didn’t commit any crime. I just repeated the 22 vows taken by Dr BR Ambedkar. What I did was within the Constitution, and I did not violate any law,” he added.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta lodged a complaint Gautam at the Parliament Street police station, accusing the AAP leader of “provoking general public at large against the Hindus and subsequently defaming them to incite riot, violence and public nuisance.”

Meanwhile, government officials privy to the matter on Monday said that the chief minister has accepted Gautam’s resignation and sent it to lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena, whose office further sent it to President Droupadi Murmu for approval.

On October 5, Gautam attended the Ashoka Vijaya Dashami celebrations at Ambedkar Bhawan on Rani Jhansi Road, where 10,000 Hindus converted to Buddhism.

A video of the event that surfaced on Friday showed a saffron-clad monk sharing the dais with Gautam, administering an oath to the gathering. “I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, nor will I worship them as God. I will have no faith in Rama or Krishna, nor will I worship them. I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati and other Hindu Gods, nor will I worship them.”

To be sure, this was one of the 22 vows taken by the founding father of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar, when he converted to Buddhism in 1956.

In his two-page resignation letter on Sunday, the AAP MLA said that he participated in the event in his personal capacity, and the AAP or the Delhi cabinet had nothing to do with it. “After this (conversion event), I can see that BJP is targeting my leader Arvind Kejriwal and AAP which is very sad for me,” said Gautam in the letter.

The BJP alleged last week that the AAP was supporting conversions, and criticised Gautam for disrespecting Hindu deities. However, Gautam in turn accused the BJP of “propaganda”. Though the Aam Aadmi Party or the Delhi government did not comment on the matter, an official, who asked not to be named, on Friday said that Kejriwal was “extremely displeased” with the minister.

Gautam, the minister for social welfare, SC/STs, gurdwara elections, and cooperative societies, was the AAP government’s Dalit face. His resignation has sparked speculation about the induction of a new minister in the Kejriwal cabinet and an imminent portfolio reshuffle.

Officially, the AAP refused to comment on speculation of cabinet reshuffle. An AAP worker who wished to remain anonymous said at least three Dalit MLAs were in the race for a ministerial berth.