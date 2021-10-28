Ex-Tihar jail doctor denied treating Ankit Gujjar hours before death: CBI to HC

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday told the Delhi high court that a junior doctor, who Tihar jail officials claimed attended to gangster Ankit Gujjar hours before his death in prison, has denied visiting the deceased. The prison authorities said it subsequenlty sacked the contractual doctor for alleged negligence in treating Gujjar.

In a status report filed before justice Mukta Gupta on Wednesday, the CBI also said they are examining online payments allegedly made by Gujjar’s brother.

Gujjar (29) was found dead in his cell in Tihar Jail on August 4, following which the mother moved court seeking a CBI enquiry. On September 8, the high court said that it was a clear case of custodial violence and transferred the probe to CBI from the local police.

Pursuant to this, the CBI, in a status report before justice Mukta Gupta, said that it had examined the medical staff including the then junior resident and the medical officer on duty at the jail hospital on the intervening night of August 3-4.

The agency said that the junior doctor had testified that he did not visit ward no 1 (where Gujjar was lodged) on the intervening night of August 3-4, adding that further investigation on this is underway.

A status report filed by the jail authorities said that they cancelled the appointment of the junior doctor, a contract staff, due to negligence in Gujjar’s medical examination.

It has also said that a misconduct report of the medical officer has been forwarded to the Health and Family welfare department of the Delhi government to initiate necessary action against him for failing to supervise the duty doctor and medical staff in providing necessary medical aid to the inmate.

The jail officials have said that four prison officials, including deputy superintendent Narender Meena (who was allegedly involved in a fight with Gujjar on August 3), assistant superintendents Deepak Dabas and Balraj, and warder Shiva had been suspended after the incident.

The reports by the authorities were filed in response to a plea by Gujjar’s mother, through advocate Mehmood Pracha, claiming that her son was being harassed by the jail officials as he was “unable to meet their regularly increasing demands for money” and was murdered “as a part of pre-planned conspiracy”.

On Thursday, the court ordered that the status report be brought on record and posted the matter for hearing on December 9.

In its report, the CBI has said that it has examined 27 witnesses, including 11 inmates, one of whom said that he last saw Gujjar alive and groaning in pain. It said one of the inmates also testified that he had seen the fisticuff between Meena and Gujjar.

The agency said that during the investigation, Gujjar’s brother, Ankul, gave them the details of the various payments which have been scrutinised.

It said that five polycarbonate lathis, which were allegedly used in the assault on Gujjar, have also been taken into its possession and forensic inspection revealed traces of blood on them.

According to the FIR, Gujjar’s mother, Geeta, has accused jail officers of demanding ₹1 lakh as protection money inside the prison.

The jail authorities, in its status report, said that 6,944 new CCTV cameras have been installed in jails across Delhi and recording of these cameras is preserved for a month at two different locations.