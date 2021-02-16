Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders points remain closed, traffic diverted

Several borders of the national Capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Tuesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws,

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police have advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The commuters can also take Chilla border.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, have continued to remain closed.

The traffic police have advised them to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Commuters can choose other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws for 84 days now.