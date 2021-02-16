Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders points remain closed, traffic diverted
Several borders of the national Capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Tuesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws,
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police have advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The commuters can also take Chilla border.
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, have continued to remain closed.
Also Read | Toolkit was only to educate people on farm stir: Nikita Jacob
The traffic police have advised them to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.
Commuters can choose other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.
Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws for 84 days now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calm winds lead to poorer air quality, Delhi AQI at 305
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders points remain closed, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Paradise in the midst of roses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government to run Gymkhana club for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Kejriwal writes: As world battled Covid, Delhi stood its ground, fought back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five arrested in two murders in Ghazipur, Patparganj: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only around 51% health workers have taken 2nd vaccine dose in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Families of those arrested for R-Day violence face backlash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water supply back to normal, says Delhi Jal Board after Chamoli impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi’s arrest an ‘unprecedented attack on democracy’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Housing scheme 2021: DDA gets 26k applications, window set to close today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP govt to observe first anniversary of its third term on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As law and order situation improves in Delhi, CRPF withdraws nodal officers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Gymkhana to get govt administrator, rules NCLAT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: 3 arrested for duping Kejriwal’s daughter of ₹34,000 in e-commerce fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox