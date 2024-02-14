Farmers protest: Singhu border sealed, Delhi-NCR commuters take these routes

Delhi is currently experiencing heightened security measures in view of the farmers' protest, marked by the deployment of a large number of security personnel and the establishment of barricades in central Delhi and at border points with Haryana. These have severely impacted traffic movement in and out of the national capital. Farmers protest: Police fired tear gas as protesters tried to breach barricades.(Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The Singhu border is expected to remain closed on Thursday. The traffic police have issued alternative routes for the movement of vehicles.

Check Delhi traffic advisory for Thursday

• Interstate buses and trucks for Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh would have to take a diversion on the Outer Ring Road at Majnu Ka Tilla to proceed towards Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk through Loni Border towards Eastern Peripheral Road.

• Trucks originating from Azadpur Mandi bound for Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar are to take Diversion from Azadpur Mandi, take service road towards Outer Ring Road, Haiderpur Water Plant and take a U-turn for Rohini Jail Road Sector-18 to Badli Metro Station to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

• Only DTC Buses and cars/four-wheelers are allowed from Mukarba Chowk towards NH-44 to take exit no. 2 on NH-44 at DSIIDC Cut to go towards Narela and Safiabad Border.

How was the traffic situation in Delhi today?

• On the second day of the farmers' Delhi Chalo march, traffic remained unrestricted at the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh, while the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana were completely closed.

• The NH-9 and NH-24, crucial routes connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, Noida, and Meerut, experienced uninterrupted traffic movement during the day.

• Heavy traffic was reported on both carriageways of the DND Flyway, prompting Delhi Police to advise commuters to consider alternative routes like the Chilla Border route.

• Multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls were strategically placed at Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri border points to deter the farmers' march.

• A section of a road near the Singhu border village was dug up as an additional measure to prevent the progress of the farmers' march.