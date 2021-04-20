Fearing action, farmers intensify stir, announce vaccination camps at agitation spots

With the Delhi government announcing a week-long curfew to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases, protesting farmers at the capital’s borders – Singhu, Tikri, and Ghaziabad – said they fear that the government would use Covid as a “pretext” to clear the protest sites. To pre-empt any such attempt, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha have called upon its members to reach Tikri Border from April 21 to intensify the agitation.

In a press conference held on Sunday, farmers unions -- under the platform of Samyukta Kisan Morcha -- said they have got information that the protesters may get evicted by authorities. SKM leader Yogendra Yadav on Sunday said, “The government has used corona last year to remove the protesters and may do the same thing again. Several reports suggest that the government will try to clear the protest sites.” Last year, Delhi Police had removed anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh following the nationwide lockdown from March 24.

Last week, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had appealed to the protesting farmers at the Delhi borders to call off their months-long agitation. “All this is to set the stage for forcefully evicting farmers,” Yadav said.

Farmers have been camping at the Delhi borders since November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of three contentious farm laws, promulgated by the Centre in September.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a collective of over 40 farmer unions, announced a week-long “resistance week” beginning Tuesday and invited more farmers to reach the protest site with the slogan “phir Dilli chalo.

” Because it is the harvesting season, many farmers had returned to villages. There are indications that the government is plotting to end the peasant movement on the pretext of the Covid pandemic. There have been several reports in the media that as soon as the state assembly elections are over, the Haryana government and the Central government have planned to attack the protest sites and evacuate them,” SKM said in a statement on Monday.

To pre-empt any such move, farmer leader Darshan Pal said vaccination camps will be started at protest sites and mask awareness and compliance will be encouraged. “In the past five months, there have not been any developments related to the spread of Covid at the protest sites, as most observers have noted. Therefore, there is no basis for the government to point a finger at the farmers’ movement,” he argued.

“All medical camps will have increased availability of thermometers, oxymeters, masks etc. Treatment will start immediately if any protester shows any symptom of Covid-19,” Pal said.