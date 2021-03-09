Financial assistance of ₹40 crore given to 44,000 construction workers: Sisodia
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the government has disbursed ₹40 crore to 43,945 construction workers till February 2021 as ex-gratia relief due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
The government is in the process of registering more construction workers, whose livelihoods were badly hit during the Covid-19-induced lockdown last year, with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The Delhi government had announced a relief of ₹5,000 for two months for each registered construction worker during the lockdown.
Also Read | Delhi Budget: Govt to tackle pollution with 360 degree-approach, says Sisodia
But not many workers got financial assistance during the lockdown, as most were either not registered with the board or their membership had expired. The Delhi government started a drive in August last year to register and renew their membership so that they can get financial assistance.
In February this year, Sisodia, who holds the labour portfolio, had again started a mega drive to register over one million construction workers so that they can be provided financial assistance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Meet the bare peepal tree
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition slams Delhi budget, says it lacks vision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid shock: Tax revenue estimate slashed by 33.5%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big push for health in Delhi's budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To cut auto emissions, govt will focus on electric vehicle infra, says Sisodia in budget speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Budget: Exclusive mohalla clinics for women, anganwadi hubs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to bid for hosting Olympics 2048: Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infra gets a booster shot: Housing budget ramped up 43%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All Delhi courts to resume in-person hearings from March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspended DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi relinquishes charge, acting V-C to continue till successor is found
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers’ body calls for ‘DU shutdown’ over pending salaries in govt-funded colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 men, suspected of stealing, beaten to death in Azadpur Mandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
32-year-old man who tried to stop a couple from quarrelling killed in West Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases breach 300-mark third time this month; tally at 641,660
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will bid to host 2048 Olympic Games: Delhi CM Kejriwal
- The process of selection of candidate cities for the Olympic Games is a long-drawn one and is divided into two phases, according to the guidelines mentioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox