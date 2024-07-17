Fire breaks out at Delhi’s Gulati Restaurant in Pandara Road; no injuries

A fire broke out at the famous Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate here in the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor. (HT photo)

According to fire officials, the fire damaged furniture and seating area on the ground and first floor with two-three neighbouring shops was also gutted in the fire.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief, said a call about the fire in Pandara market was received at 2:46am on Wednesday.

“We rushed to the spot with five fire tenders and over 35 staffers. The fire had spread to the ground and first floor and adjacent shops. The firemen doused the fire in time, and nobody was injured. At the time of the incident, there were no staffers inside”, Garg said.

According to locals, staffers had come outside of the restaurant once the fire began.