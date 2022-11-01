Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Narela; two dead, many injured

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Narela; two dead, many injured

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 11:42 AM IST

A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flame, said Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a factory in Narela Industrial Area.
ByHT News Desk

Two persons have died and many were injured in a fire incident at a factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area. The fire department received a call about the blaze at a footwear factory in Narela at 9.35am on Tuesday. A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flame, said Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg.

The identity of the deceased is being established and injured people have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

“The incident of fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. A few are injured and have been shifted to the hospital, all are stable and have minor injuries. Two people died and their identity is being established,” Devesh Kumar Mahla, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said.

(More details awaited…)

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
