Firing over raising cattle in east Delhi; one dead, another injured

A 35-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a firing incident that took place during an altercation between two neighbouring families in Khera village near GTB Enclave in east Delhi in the early hours of Monday. Two brothers belonging to the rival family were arrested.

The families of Sandeep Chandoliya’s and Vicky’s have a longstanding enmity over raising pigs. Chandoliya’s family raises pigs next to Vicky’s house to which the latter’s family has objected and the two family have often had altercations over it. In April 2020, cross-FIRs were registered against them, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

On Sunday night around 11pm, the two families began quarrelling again over the same issue. The matter was brought to the notice of GTB Enclave police station. A police team reached there, pacified both the groups and returned after resolving their matter.

But 1am on Monday, the police control room received calls regarding firing in the same locality. The police reached there again and learnt that two persons, Vikas and Suresh, sustained bullet injuries and were admitted to GTB hospital.

“Vikas, with bullet injury to his shoulder, was declared brought dead. Suresh was shot in his abdomen and is undergoing treatment. Both of them are Chandoliya’s relatives,” said DCP Sathiyasundaram, adding that a case was registered and two brothers, Vicky and Rocky, were arrested.