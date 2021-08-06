First half of August likely to be dry: Met department

The first fortnight of August is likely to remain largely dry with experts from the weather office predicting “light to very light” rainfall over the next few days and “break monsoon-like conditions” likely to set in from mid next week.

Records from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show that the first week of August has so far remained dry with most parts of the city receiving trace rainfall.

On Thursday, the IMD revised its forecast, saying that light rain and thundershowers are likely over the next three days. Earlier, it had issued an orange alert with heavy rainfall expected in parts of Delhi for August 6.

“The forecast was revised as the low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh started gradually weakening from August 5. There is no intense pressure system that can trigger rainfall. The monsoon trough is expected to shift to the Himalayan foothills by August 10, which will result in break monsoon-like conditions in Delhi and adjoining areas,” said a senior IMD official.

Independent forecasters too said Delhi is likely to receive patchy rainfall from August 6-9. “From August 10-11, break monsoon conditions may persist, as the trough is likely to move far to the Himalayan foothills, which means westerly winds will start blowing over Delhi. The break may last for five to six days. Monsoon is expected to revive from August 16-17. Delhi and neighbouring areas may then receive good spells,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet, a private forecaster.

According to weather data available with the IMD, the maximum temperature on Thursday was 35.3°C, a notch above the season’s normal and the minimum was 26.5°C.