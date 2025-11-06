Flight check-ins hit for an hour at Delhi airport

New Delhi By 6.39pm, DIAL informed that all operations were back to normal and advised passengers to stay in contact with their respective airlines for latest flight updates. (Representative photo)

Check-ins and boarding of flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were disrupted for nearly an hour on Wednesday afternoon after a technical glitch hit server operationsof some flight operators, causing long queues. However, no major flight delay was reported, as mentioned by DIAL in their tweet and confirmed by official.

An airport official aware of the matter said, “The server was down from about 3.30pm to 4.30pm. When the server is down, the main problem is at the check-in, but according to protocol, the airport staff starts issuing boarding pass manually to minimise delays.”

The official said that all technical glitches were fixed and delays cleared by 6pm. “We did not get any reports of anyone missing their flights because of this either,” the official said.

Frustrated fliers took to social media to vent. A passenger, with the social media handle @RoadRageSuppress, posted on X, along with a video of long queues, “All servers down at @DelhiAirport cause huge lines at all counters...This will possibly lead to flight delays as well....Why’s there no backup ?”

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) in a post at 5.15pm, said on X, “Few airlines are currently experiencing a technical glitch for check in processes. We are actively coordinating with all stakeholders to minimise delays and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.”

However, by 6.39pm, DIAL informed that all operations were back to normal and advised passengers to stay in contact with their respective airlines for latest flight updates.

DIAL posted, “Be aware that all operations are back to normal, and passengers can proceed with their travel plans as usual. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time.”