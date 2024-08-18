Foot march, work reports: Delhi AAP intensifies poll preps

Foot marches, booth-wise mapping of party volunteers, workers’ conference in each Assembly segment and an outreach campaign through auto-rickshaws -- these are some of the activities that are part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) preparations for the upcoming state elections. Party officials said that more such campaigns will be introduced in the coming days. (HT photo)

Party officials said that more such campaigns will be introduced in the coming days. Assembly elections in Delhi are expected to be held early next year.

“The AAP workers’ conference is going on in all 70 Assembly seats of Delhi. At the conference, local MLAs are presenting the report of the work undertaken by them in the last four and a half years before the public. So far, the conference has been successfully organised in 18 of the Assembly constituencies,” said AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

The top leadership of the party will also participate in the ’ conference to be held in Chhatarpur on Monday. “We are going to every assembly constituency and connecting with the people. We are giving them information about our work done in the last four and a half years,” Pathak added.

Meanwhile, the state-level conference of the auto-rickshaw drivers will start from August 20. Under it, the party aims to take help for the vehicle riders to make people aware about the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said.

“This campaign will be conducted by a 14-member committee. The auto-rickshaw drivers of Delhi will take the work of their Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the public. Along with this, they will expose the BJP’s conspiracy to stop the work of Delhi,” he added.

Rai said that soon, booth-mapping of party workers will also be started in all Assembly constituencies, and volunteers will be assigned specific responsibilities for their respective booths.

Underway are also a series of padyatras, or foot marches, kicked off by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia from August 16.

Sisodia claimed that “the way BJP is putting AAP leaders in jail by hatching a conspiracy, there is a lot of anger among the people of Delhi”. “People of Delhi are very angry with the BJP’s central government the way it has kept Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail. The central government wants to keep our leaders in jail till the Assembly elections by any means. Soon, Kejriwal will also come out of jail,” Sisodia, who was recently released on bail after a 17-month long incarceration in connection to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, said on Sunday during his padyatra.

Sisodia had on Friday launched the pan-Delhi padyatra from south Delhi’s DDA Flats, Kalkaji, under Greater Kailash Assembly constituency. The first phase of the outreach programme is likely to continue for nearly three weeks.

“We have come to do politics of work. After coming out of jail, I am continuously meeting people. I am visiting schools to meet children and taking out padyatras across Delhi,” he said.

BJP outreach campaign in slums ahead of Raksha bandhan

Meanwhile, the BJP’s senior leaders, members of parliament and party functionaries celebrated the festival of Rakshabandhan in slums and JJ clusters of the city as part of an outreach campaign.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the celebration was undertaken in 291 slum and service colonies. Sachdeva, who was present at Nehru camp in Vinod Nagar, said: “Delhi BJP leaders and workers are celebrating Rakshabandhan this time with the brothers and sisters living in Delhi’s slum colonies. We have always received love from the slum dwellers, and we are striving to strengthen our relationships. We have always raised our voice to improve the lives of brothers and sisters living in Delhi’s slums and rehabilitation colonies and will continue to do so.”

The weekly outreach campaign was initiated on August 4 under which activities are conducted in slum clusters every Sunday.