Former students return to Delhi University for another shot at degree

Among those who gave Delhi University’s centenary chance examination on Sunday was 26-year-old Rajni Jha who had come to the faculty of mathematics to write her political science exam which she couldn’t in 2018.

The resident of Sant Nagar sat on the floor with a book in her hand and her one-year-old son in her lap while her husband Ajay took care of their four-year-old son and her mother Bacchi Devi fed them all lunch just before the exam. “My mother has come from Bihar to help us. She wasn’t confident staying at home with the kids so we all had to come to the campus. I am just happy to have another chance at getting a degree,” she said.

Rajni was a fresh-faced first-year college student when she got married. While she was able to complete the year, she had to miss a few exams in the second and third years of her course because of household responsibilities. “Now that the university is giving us a chance, I couldn’t pass it up. I want to pursue a masters degree if I can,” she said, adding she studied for this exam while taking care of her children and home as her husband went to work.

Several hundreds like Rajni arrived at the DU’s north campus in droves on Sunday in hopes of completing their graduation degree via the centenary chance examination which is meant to give a chance to former students who have been unable to complete their degrees. To be sure, this is the first time the varsity conducted an examination of this sort. Officials said exams will be held on designated days over a month.

Just like Rajni, Jyoti, 32, a resident of Udyog Vihar, who had come to give two of pending exams on Sunday said she got married right after graduating high school, and had a son within a year of marriage; therefore, she couldn’t pursue higher studies. “My husband and in-laws pushed me to study and at the age of 24, I filled in my admission form for School of Open Learning. But I couldn’t appear for two exams in the final year because I was unwell. I am thankful that DU has given us this opportunity,” she said, adding she wants to become a teacher and is already studying for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test.

Meanwhile, for Mukesh Kumar, 40, a Delhi government employee and resident of Sonipat, this is his shot at becoming a gazetted officer. “I graduated high school in 2009. I started as a peon and became a clerk. Those who are educated get promoted first. I am taking my final-year exam which I couldn’t clear in 2015-16 so I that O can become a gazetted officer whenever the opportunity arises,” he said.

There were also those for whom higher studies is a passion.

Pooja, 40, a teacher and resident of Vivek Vihar, couldn’t complete her graduation for personal reasons but completed her teacher training course. She now teaches kindergarten students at a private school but doesn’t like writing “high school graduate” on her resume. “I have not told anyone about the exam including my parents because I don’t want to increase their expectations. If my neighbours get to know, they will also wonder why somebody like me who teaches kids doesn’t hold a degree,” she said. Her plan is to complete her PhD in the next 10 years. “I feel education has no age bar. Anyone can study at any time and should do so.”

According to data provided by the university, 950 former students from the faculty of arts and 920 former students from the faculty of science appeared for the examination on the first day and a 18 exams each were held in the morning and evening shifts.

The question papers were set based on the syllabus of the respective candidates’ timeline.