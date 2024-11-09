Four held for killing boy in Delhi

An 18-year-old man and three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in Subhash Place, northwest Delhi on Friday, police said on Saturday. The accused killed the victim because they objected to his friend’s relationship with the sister of one of their friends, police added. he 18-year-old accused was identified as Mahender Kumar. (HT Photo)

The 18-year-old accused was identified as Mahender Kumar, a resident of Shakarpur, said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Abhishek Dhania. The three minors were apprehended in the early hours of Saturday. Police said that they learnt about the incident from a city hospital where the 15-year-old victim was declared dead.

The victim was identified as Nitish Kumar, a Class 9 student. His mother, who had brought him to the hospital, told police that he had been assaulted by a group of boys which resulted in his death. Based on her statement, police registered a case on charges of murder, the DCP said.

Police checked CCTV footage from around the crime scene and received a tip about the accused, officers said. Police laid a trap and arrested Mahender after a small chase, following which the juveniles were apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement and said that the victim’s friend Jitender was attempting to befriend a girl in Shakurpur. On Friday, when the victim and Jitender were in Shakarpur, the accused told Jitender to not speak to the girl, police said. This resulted in an argument which turned violent when the accused started assaulted the victim and Jitender. “Nitish, while being beaten up by the accused, hit an edge of a wall which caused a severe head injury leading to his death,” the officer said.