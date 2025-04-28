Four lion cubs born at Delhi Zoo

The Delhi Zoo on Sunday celebrated the birth of four lion cubs — first successful breeding case of the species at the zoo since 2009. The cubs will remain under the mother’s care for the next few days and will be monitored via CCTV, zoo officials said. The lioness with the cubs. (HT Photo)

“Early morning on Sunday, the five-year-old Asiatic lioness Mahagauri delivered four cubs. She and the cubs are under round-the-clock CCTV monitoring and the next 24 hours are critical as she has delivered for the first time,” Sanjeet Kumar, director of the zoo, said.

The breeding was carried out between Mahagauri and five-year-old lion Maheshwar. The pair was brought to the Delhi Zoo in 2021 from Gujarat’s Junagadh, he said.

“The last time we had successful breeding of lions was in May 2009. Back then, the litter was of two cubs,” Kumar said, stating the cubs will be shifted to a veterinary hospital for checks after some days. “This movement of the cubs away from the mother will depend on the behaviour of the lioness,” the director added.

Officials said the birth is seen as a ray of hope at the zoo after the recent frequent animal deaths witnessed here. Earlier this month, a Thamin deer, a Gaur calf and an Albino blackbuck died at the zoo.

In March, a female dhole (wild dog) died at the zoo while undergoing treatment. In February, a 15-year-old female leopard named Babli (old age-related complications), a 22-year-old jaguar (old-age) and a 15-year-old nilgai too passed away.

Further, HT had reported last week about a zookeeper at the Delhi zoo who was mauled by a leopard while attempting to transfer the animal from its cage to a public enclosure. The incident occurred amid staff shortages and misallocation, wherein the zookeeper was the only experience person in handling herbivores.

Among recent births in the Delhi Zoo, two Royal Bengal tiger cubs were born in May 2023 to tigress Siddhi. While the litter was of five cubs, three were stillborn and two survived. In August 2022, three white tiger cubs were also born at the zoo, from which one died four months later.

The Delhi Zoo, established in November 1959, presently houses 95 species of animals and birds.

The zoo is also is set to see its total species count increase to 96 species, with two smooth-coated otters – a new species set to arrive in the coming weeks as part of animal exchange with the Surat Zoo, officials have said.