Freedom of speech not excuse to lower dignity of House: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed concern over the “diminishing dignity” of legislative bodies in India and urged political parties to collectively strengthen democracy by ensuring free, fair, and respectful debates inside Houses. He was speaking on the concluding day of the two-day All India Speakers’ Conference, hosted by the Delhi Assembly to mark the centenary of freedom fighter Vithalbhai Patel’s election as the first Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. (From left) Chief minister Rekha Gupta, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, at the Delhi Assembly on Monday. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

“The freedom of speech and privilege of members should not be construed as the freedom to lower the dignity of the House,” Birla said. “Over recent times, the dignity of legislative bodies has diminished, which is a matter of concern. Legislators must renew their commitment to ensuring free, fair, and dignified discussions. Democracy becomes stronger when both agreement and disagreement are expressed with respect.”

The conference brought together speakers and deputy speakers from across states and Union Territories to deliberate on parliamentary democracy, legislative procedures, and the responsibilities of presiding officers. The event was inaugurated on Sunday by Union home minister Amit Shah.

On Monday, Birla reminded lawmakers that their words and conduct are closely watched by citizens. “The language, thoughts, and expressions of legislators are the strength of democracy. They must be kept dignified. Members should uphold rules, conventions, and traditions so that the House always reflects the voice of the people. The laws we make should be in public interest,” he said.

He emphasised the crucial role of presiding officers in maintaining decorum. “The responsibility of the Speaker is very significant. We must ensure proceedings remain free, fair, and dignified, setting an example for future generations,” Birla added.

Delhi Assembly’s legacy

Birla also reflected on the symbolism of holding the event at the Delhi Assembly, which functioned as the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council and Central Legislative Assembly between 1913 and 1926. “This building witnessed the voices of leaders who chose the legislative path in India’s freedom struggle. Vithalbhai Patel’s personal and public life, his role as Speaker, and his contribution to the freedom movement continue to inspire,” he said.

He stressed that freedom of expression within legislatures must be preserved. “Dialogue, discussion, agreement and dissent are the strength of Indian democracy. The more diverse the opinions, the stronger the system,” Birla said, urging presiding officers to follow Patel’s example.

Several leaders addressed the gathering on Monday.

Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed India as the “mother of democracy.” He said, “Our traditions are not borrowed, but rooted in centuries of deliberation and sacrifice. The foundation of neutrality and tradition that Patel ji laid continues to guide our legislative work. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, democratic institutions are becoming stronger, people-centric, and inspirational for the world.”

Union minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said while governments change, presiding officers must consistently uphold fairness and decorum. “Democracy is rooted in transparency, accountability, and service. Modern tools must be used wisely to maintain public trust,” he said.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said the conference infused “new energy and direction” into Indian democracy. “Delhi is not only the capital but also the foundation of democratic values and dialogue. It is here that the soul of the Constitution found its voice,” she said.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced that a special exhibition, Veer Vithalbhai Patel Gaurav Gatha, inaugurated by Amit Shah, will be open to the public between August 26 and 31. It will display rare archival records, photographs, and documents on Patel’s life and the evolution of India’s parliamentary heritage. A virtual reality section will showcase the legacy of Indian democracy and its visionaries.