From June 1 to Sept 7, Delhi has a rain deficit of 304.4mm: IMD
The Safdarjung observatory, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded just 41.6mm of rainfall in August – a deficit of 82% as compared to the new normal monthly average of 233.1mm
New Delhi: The Capital, from June 1 to September 7, recorded 304.4mm of rainfall--an overall rainfall deficit of 37%--against the normal mark of 480.9mm, the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows.
The Safdarjung observatory, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded just 41.6mm of rainfall in August – a deficit of 82% as compared to the new normal monthly average of 233.1mm. September seems to have shown no improvement, receiving only 8.8mm of rainfall during a single day’s short but intense spell of rain last Friday, while the average for the month is 123.5mm, according to IMD data. Until September 7, the Capital should have received 52.5mm as per IMD’s long-period average--making it a monthly deficit of 83% so far for September.
Among all districts, only the East Delhi district has so far received ‘normal’ rainfall this monsoon season. The Northeast Delhi and the West Delhi districts are the worst-affected, with large deficits of 62% and 63% respectively, Met data shows.
IMD’s forecast shows no significant change is expected in the coming days either, with Delhi unlikely to record any rain on Thursday or Friday. It may receive isolated drizzle activity in some parts on Saturday.
“With the monsoon trough away from Delhi, much like it was in most of August, Delhi is not receiving any rain. There is also no strong weather system in place to induce local showers,” said a Met official, adding no significant rain spells are expected in Delhi till at least September 13.
In the absence of rain, Delhi recorded another hot and humid day on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The minimum temperature was meanwhile recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, which is around normal. Forecast for Thursday shows Delhi will see clear skies with a maximum and minimum of around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics