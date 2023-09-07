G20 restrictions in Delhi from Friday to Sunday: What's open? What's closed?

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese among other G20 leaders will arrive in India on Thursday -- a day ahead of the event on September 9 and 10. All schools, colleges and offices will be shut starting from Friday. Delhi Police have imposed some additional restrictions in the national capital in view of the VIP movement which will start from Friday as the delegates arrive. However, the police clarified that it is not like a lockdown that Delhi people will not be allowed on the streets at all. Some area-specific restrictions have been imposed and except that life will remain normal. G20 Summit traffic FAQs: Will Delhi Metro remain closed? Will cars be allowed? G20 restrictions in New Delhi: Which roads open, which vehicles allowed?

G20 restrictions in New Delhi: What's open, what's closed? All you need to know

1. Schools, colleges and all offices will remain closed. All business establishments in New Delhi district will remain shut which means no restaurants, malls etc. Tourist places, hotels will remain closed.

2. All commercial activities will remain banned from Friday to Sunday in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation area. The G20 event will be held at Pragati Maidan. So activities in and around that area will be restricted. New Delhi district is the central of the capital and covers areas including Connaught Place, Cantonment area etc.

3. What's open: Medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, vegetable/fruit shops will remain open in the NDMC area and also in Delhi. Yes, ATMs will also be functional.

4. Transport: Commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed to ply on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

5. No Taxi will be available in New Delhi district from Saturday 5am. Tourists with valid bookings in hotels will be allowed and cars carrying bona fide residents will also not be stopped. So, will you be able to take a cab to New Delhi airport on Saturday or Sunday? Delhi Police advise the airport-bound travellers to take the metro route. However, it did not say vehicles with passengers with tickets will be stopped anywhere.

6. List of areas: Vehicle restrictions start from tonight. Vehicles including goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses, will not be allowed to operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from midnight on September 7 until 11:59pm on September 10.

7. Controlled Zone, Regulated Zone: New Delhi District will be designated as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5am on September 8 until 11:59pm on September 10. The area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a "Regulated Zone" during the same period.

8. Metro service: Only the Supreme Court metro station on the blue line will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. Metro services will start early at 4am on Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

9. There will be no online food delivery in the NDMC zone. There will be no online delivery of other items as well, so no Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart or Amazon in the NDMC area. Medicine delivery is expected.

10. Why work from home for Gurugram offices? Traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on September 8 and hence all offices have been asked to tell their staff to work from home on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail