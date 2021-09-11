Gang violence: 28-year-old cable TV operator chased and gunned down in Shalimar Bagh

Five assailants on motorcycles, including two who were out on parole, allegedly chased and shot dead a 28-year-old broadband cable network operator outside a private hospital in north-west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh early Thursday. Two of the alleged attackers, identified as Mustaquim and Harsh alias Pikaso, were arrested within 12 hours of the murder while the other three are still at large, police said.

The murder took place four hours after the operator, identified as Yashpal Sisodia, and his 12 associates allegedly picked up a fight with the five men in outer-north district’s Mukundpur village, allegedly over claiming dominance in the neighbourhood. Both groups belonged to Mukundpur village, which is about four kilometers from the murder spot, the police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Aalap Patel said both groups were attending a private function organised in their village on Wednesday night, when the first round of fight broke out. Sisodia and his associates outnumbered the other group led by Anchal Mishra and Mustaquim, who were out on parole.

“Mishra and his associates fired a round in the air during the fight after which they were assaulted by Sisodia’s group. Sisodia allegedly abused and slapped Anchal and that left Anchal feeling humiliated and planning revenge,” said the additional DCP.

Around 2am on Thursday, Sisodia and his three cousins were at a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where his uncle Saurabh Sisodia was admitted following a road accident in Bhalaswa Dairy area. Sisodia and his cousin Aakash were talking outside the hospital gate when Mishra, Mustaquim, Pikaso, Ajay Panwari and Vijay allegedly arrived on two motorcycles and got into an altercation with them over the earlier fight, police said.

The five men started assaulting Sisodia as well as Aakash, who tried to save him. Sisodia tried to flee the spot, but the five men chased him down and shot him dead. At least four bullets were fired and three of them hit Sisodia in his leg, waist, and chest. He collapsed on the road after which the attackers fled on their motorcycles. Aakash raised the alarm and Sisodia was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A case of murder and firing was registered and the investigation taken up by the north-west district’s special staff team.

“The team recorded Aakash’s statement and identified the suspects. Two of them were arrested around 2pm Thursday. Two pistols and a Pulsar bike that were used in the crime were recovered from them. Searches are being conducted to nab the other absconding suspects,” said the additional DCP.

Police said that Mishra was arrested along with his father and sister in 2017 for allegedly murdering a bottled water supplier in Mukundpur village over a personal dispute. Mustaquim was previously involved in six cases, including those of robbery, firing and property grab, among others. He came out on parole around three months ago, said an investigator.

“When Mishra came out on parole in August, his gang told him that Sisodia used to trouble them and often made “derogatory comments” about Mishra. When both groups on Wednesday night, Mishra confronted Sisodia over this and the groups got into a fight, which eventually ended up in Sisodia’s murder,” said the investigator, asking not to be named.