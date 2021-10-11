Gangster’s associate murdered in Rohini, cops suspect fallout of Gogi’s killing

New Delhi: A suspected accomplice of jailed gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified men in outer Delhi’s Rohini Sector 15 on Monday night, prompting the police to suspect that the murder may be a fallout of the killing of Tillu’s arch-rival Jitender Maan aka Gogi during a shoot-out at Rohini court 17 days ago.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene. Apart from the two alleged killers at least one more suspect was present there, the police said. The deceased was identified as Deepak alias Radhey.

Deepak had five criminal cases registered against him, including one of murder in 2013, police said.

A case of murder was registered and several teams were formed to identify and nab the killers. Apart from the local police, teams of the special cell and crime branch have also launched their parallel operation to nab the killers, who could be the sympathisers of Gogi.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said murder took place around 8.30pm near the dividing road of Sector-15 and Sector-16, Rohini. Deepak was waiting for someone on the roadside and was seated on his bike.

“Two men approached Deepak, and had a brief chat with him. Soon, they fired at Deepak, who suffered one bullet wound in his back and another in the thigh. The suspects ran away after the firing. The CCTV cameras captured the duo fleeing on a bike on which a third person was waiting for them some distance away from the crime spot,” said Tayal.

Police said Deepak was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Their preliminary enquiry revealed that Deepak was previously arrested along with one of Tillu’s associates, Sandeep alias Dhillu in a case.

“Since Deepak was associated with Tillu, we are not ruling out the possibility of the involvement of the members of Gogi gang, who have been looking for opportunities to take revenge,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

On September 24, Gogi was produced in court number 207 in Rohini court complex from Tihar jail by a 10-member team from Delhi Police’s 3rd battalion for hearing in a 10-year-old attempt to murder case registered at Alipur police station. Nearly 15 personnel from the special cell were also present at the courtoom, when two men dressed as lawyers whipped out their firearms and rained bullets at Gogi, killing him on the spot. Three policemen responded and killed the two assailants on the spot. The judge was seated in the courtroom when the shooting happened.

The next day, the special cell arrested two suspects, who had accompanied the two killers -- Rahul aka KK and Jagdeep alias Jagga -- to the court premises. Their interrogation revaled that the Gogi’s murder conspiracy was hatched by his rival, Tillu Tajpuriya, who despite lodged in Mandoli jail had been allegedly getting live updates through internet video calling from the court premises during the shootout.

The police have arrested and interrogated Tillu and two other jailed gangsters, including his associate, Naveen Bali, in the case so far. They have not been able to recover the mobile phone that Tillu allegedly used in the jail to get the Live updates.

Anticipating a fallout of Gogi’s killing, several teams have been tasked to gather information regarding the revenge planning of his gang members. Four members of Gogi gang were arrested within a week after his murder. They were planning to hit back on Tillu’s gang members, the police said.