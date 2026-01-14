Ghaziabad: 7-year-old had fractured ribs, 13 injuries: Report

The autopsy report of the seven-year-old girl in Ghaziabad who was allegedly beaten to death by her father and stepmother at their home in the Dasna area showed extensive injuries on her body besides several fractured ribs, and internal bleeding in her head and chest, police said on Tuesday. The couple has yet to be arrested with police saying that they had been called in for questioning. The couple has yet to be arrested with police saying that they had been called in for questioning.

On Monday, the couple, identified as Mohammad Akram, a vendor, and his wife, Nisha, “confessed” to assaulting the girl late Sunday night. They later took the unconscious girl to a hospital, where she was declared dead. The couple had been detained on Monday.

Police said they received a formal complaint in the matter from her grandfather (the father of her biological mother) Mohammad Zaheer at Wave City police station on Tuesday, based on which they registered an FIR for murder.

“The autopsy report indicated that the girl suffered 13 injuries on her body due to beating by her parents who were called for questioning and will be arrested soon,” Priyashri Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP- Wave City Circle), told HT. “Apart from the injuries, she also suffered fractures in her ribs and internal bleeding in her chest and head. Investigation is underway in the case.”

The station house officer (SHO) of Wave City police station, Sarvesh Kumar said the couple beat her “severely” on Saturday and Sunday “and even left her on the terrace at night in the cold”.

“On Sunday night, when the girl went unconscious after suffering a beating, they rushed her to different hospitals, but the girl died around 3am on Monday. As per the autopsy report, the girl suffered severe injuries after being brutally beaten by the two suspects. We will check the documents of the related hospitals as part of the investigation,” Kumar told HT.

Mohammad Muzammil, the brother of the girl’s biological mother, said they buried the seven-year-old native place at Nekpur in Muradnagar late Monday night and submitted the complaint the next day.

“The remaining two children of my late sister are with us now. The two also told us that they also suffered beatings at the hands of their stepmother. The two are in a state of fear and shock and not revealing much,” he added.