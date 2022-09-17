Govt approves road revamp projects in west Delhi worth 29.7 crore

The state government on Saturday approved a host of projects to improve roads in west Delhi, earmarking for this work a budget of just under ₹30 crore.

The stretches — which include the busy Najafgarh Road, Punjab Garden Road, Ginni Devi Road, Hemwati Nanda Bahuguna Marg, Pankaj Batra Marg, Lal Sai Mandir Marg — were built several years ago and some have developed cracks on the upper surface, said Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. These deteriorations, he said, have resulted in vehicular movement being blocked on some stretches.

“In view of this, the government is starting work on strengthening these nine roads so that residents are not inconvenienced during their commutes,” said Sisodia, who is also in charge of the public works department.

The projects will primarily include recarpeting roads; maintaining pavements, central verges, and service lanes.

Sisodia noted that Rohtak Road passing through Mundka industrial area is one of the busiest roads in Delhi.

“Due to the large number of industries in the area, the existing service lane is also loaded with vehicles and requires maintenance from time-to-time. This [road revamp] project will also provide a better commuting experience to the employees of the industries,” he added.

A PWD official said that the budget sanctioned for these stretches will also be used to develop greenery on the central verge and either side of the road, to maintain aesthetics such as road furniture, pedestrian pathways and to install LED lights along the stretch.