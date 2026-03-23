Govt set to revamp internet infra at Delhi Secretariat

New Delhi: The government is set to implement an overhaul of internet infrastructure at the Secretariat as the technical evaluation committee has granted approval to a proposal aimed at ensuring high-speed, seamless connectivity for all departments. The Delhi Secretariat houses offices of the Chief Minister, her cabinet and top bureaucrats (Photo for representation)

The Delhi Secretariat houses offices of the Chief Minister, her cabinet and top bureaucrats.

Officials said the current local area network (LAN), installed over a decade ago, is outdated and prone to glitches, often disrupting administrative work. Hence, the Information Technology (IT) department undertook the project to overhaul the existing digital ecosystem.

The upgraded LAN and Wi-Fi system is expected to provide a secure, high-speed communication network to support e-governance applications, cloud-based tools, and internal collaboration, an official said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will execute the project and has submitted a detailed bill of material outlining the required components and quantities. It has also prepared a Wi-Fi map of the building, estimating requirements for around 4,000 users and nearly 250 access points.

The map, which visually represents signal strength and coverage across the premises, will help identify weak zones and optimise the placement of networking infrastructure, an official said.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), Delhi unit, has recommended a detailed presentation of the project. Following this, the final specifications and materials will be approved.